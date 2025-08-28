Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard on Thursday successfully recovered a hatch that was in the Patapsco River following an explosion on a shipping vessel last week.

The explosion on the W-Sapphire, which was carrying coal to the island nation of Mauritius, did not result in any injuries.

But the Aug. 18 explosion near the former site of the Key Bridge did result in intermittent closures of the Fort McHenry Federal Channel, which limited traffic in and out of the Port of Baltimore over the last 10 days. The channel is now reopened.

The W-Sapphire remains moored north of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, and the U.S. Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating what caused the explosion.

There were 23 crew members and two local pilots on board at the time of the incident. The crew members remain on board, according to the Coast Guard.

Workers try to recover the hatch that blew off the W-Sapphire last week after an explosion. (Jerry Jackson/The Banner)

The ship hatch is about 25 feet by 57 feet and was lying flat on the bottom of the river, according to a Coast Guard spokesperson.

The explosion happened very close to the site of the Key Bridge, which collapsed after the container ship Dali hit it last year. The remnants of the bridge were visible in the background of videos of the explosion posted online.

The incident did not disrupt demolition of the existing Key Bridge structures, nor did it damage any Maryland Transportation Authority assets, said John Sales, a spokesperson for the authority.

The Banner’s Hayes Gardner contributed to this report.