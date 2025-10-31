The Maryland Department of Transportation is launching an incentive program to give free passes to first-time riders of Baltimore’s public transit network, the agency announced Thursday.

Participants must create an account on the CharmPass mobile app in order to be verified as a new rider. Then, they can select which kind of free pass to receive and it will be loaded directly onto their account.

New riders can choose between a “CharmFlex 3-pack” (three all-day passes) for use on the Maryland Transit Administration’s core Baltimore services — the bus network, light-rail and subway — or a six-pack of one-way tickets for regional MARC train or commuter bus lines.

New riders can take advantage of the promotion, which begins Nov. 1, during the first eight days of the next three months. The agency said in an emailed release that it will announce additional promotional periods beyond January.

Employers also can sign up to receive $1,000 per month for three months to purchase MTA passes for their employees, funds that are not restricted to the promotional periods.

The new perk is the agency’s latest pitch to drivers as it aims to increase public transit ridership, reaping larger benefits along the way like a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from personal automobiles.

“Encouraging drivers to switch to transit helps commuters find convenient, affordable and sustainable transportation while easing congestion across the region,” said acting Maryland Transportation Secretary Samantha Biddle.

Earlier this year, the agency launched a car and vanpooling program with the same goal — help ease traffic by reducing the number of solo drives to the office. Riders can use the CommuterCash app (yes, another app) to log those pooled rides and redeem cash, gift cards or credits for transit passes.