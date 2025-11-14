There was a lot of buzz last month in certain transportation circles about “Subway Builder,” a game that asks users to “solve” a city’s transportation problems using real census data.
We used the game to play around with transportation ideas in Baltimore (and we had some good ones).
That experience gave us an idea: What if we invited Mayor Brandon Scott to play “Subway Builder” with us?
So we asked. And he said yes.
Comments
Welcome to The Banner's subscriber-only commenting community. Please review our community guidelines.