Two Charm City Circulator routes are changing on Dec. 7 — one will just be tweaked, and the other’s getting a major shakeup.

The Green Route, one of five free bus routes operated by the Baltimore City Department of Transportation, is dropping Fells Point from its alignment to extend farther north and connect with North Avenue while also adding new stops along Orleans Street.

The east-west Orange line will adjust its route to pick up some of that slack, extending farther into Fells Point, including a stop in Maritime Park.

“We’re focused on expanding transit access in every single neighborhood of our city, especially those that have been without reliable transit for far too long,” Mayor Brandon Scott said in an emailed statement. “This is about more than just moving buses; it’s about providing fast, friendly, and free transit for all Baltimoreans.”

The Green Route will extend farther up Broadway in East Baltimore, adding stops in the Broadway East, Oliver and East Baltimore Midway neighborhoods. The route currently goes no farther north than the Middle East neighborhood, but will soon connect to the bustling North Avenue corridor and take riders near Clifton Park.

The Charm City Circulator’s new Green Route. (Baltimore City Department of Transportation)

The new alignment loops around the Johns Hopkins Hospital campus and connects to downtown via Orleans Street instead of heading farther south down Broadway. Once downtown, the Green Route will also include Pratt Street — currently, it uses Baltimore Street to connect to President Street.

Last year, the Circulator network added a fifth route that connects Cherry Hill to downtown through South Baltimore after Scott said he wanted the free transit system to better accommodate underserved neighborhoods.

“These enhancements are just the beginning of smart, sustainable transit planning in action to develop a long-term, equitable roadmap for fare-free Circulator service,” city transportation Director Veronica McBeth said in an emailed statement.

The free Circulator first hit Baltimore’s streets under Mayor Sheila Dixon nearly two decades ago. It is funded through state transportation department grants and is operated separately from Maryland Transit Administration buses, which cost $2 per ride.