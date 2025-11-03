A portion of Key Highway in Federal Hill is closed to traffic Monday while crews make emergency repairs, according to the Baltimore City Department of Transportation.

The closure affects traffic heading in both directions between Covington Street and Cross Street, and is expected to last throughout the afternoon and evening, according to the agency.

Crews were seen Monday afternoon inspecting what appears to be a hole in the roadway. DOT said it’s working with the Department of Public Works to complete the repairs as quickly as possible.

Key Highway is a major thoroughfare between downtown Baltimore and Locust Point. Officials said drivers should use alternate routes to avoid delays.