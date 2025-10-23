Wawa is recalling some drinks sold at the popular convenience chain, including its strawberry lemonade and strawberry milk.

Wawa first issued a recall for the beverages in late September out of concerns for “potential foreign object contamination,” according to a notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The notice doesn’t specify what the “foreign object” might be.

The recalled products are refrigerated and stored in 16-ounce plastic bottles:

Wawa Strawberry Lemonade with a product code (UPC) of 007626191018982

Wawa Strawberry Milk, Lowfat Milk with UPC 00726191015134

Wawa HVD (Whole) Milk with UPC 00726191014403

Wawa did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The beverages were pulled from locations in Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. The Pennsylvania-based company has over 50 locations in Maryland alone.

The Class II recall warns of the potential for temporary adverse health consequences for consuming the contaminated beverages.

The FDA didn’t immediately respond to a request for additional comment on the recall.