The top health officer for Baltimore County, known for his leadership during the coronavirus pandemic, was improperly removed from his position in 2024, according to a recent state appeals court decision.

The ruling by the Appellate Court of Maryland in December reversed a previous court finding that concluded procedures were properly followed by state and county officials when Dr. Gregory Branch, a state employee, was let go.

The appeals court ruled that the county executive and state health secretary failed to consult the County Council before the termination.

The appeals court ruling didn’t judge the reasons for Branch’s termination or award any compensation, kicking the case back to a lower court for further review.

At the time of the firing, the state and county were mum on the reasons for Branch’s exit .

But according to the appeals ruling, the termination followed a complaint to the Baltimore County Inspector General that Branch was “spending a significant amount of time on tasks related to his church and stage plays he was directing.”

At the time, Branch was supposed to be responsible for three government positions under county and state government: county health officer, director of Baltimore County’s Department of Health and Human Services and director of Baltimore County’s Department of Social Services.

The next steps aren’t clear, though Branch’s case against the Maryland Department of Health was sent back to the Circuit Court of Baltimore City, where the agency is based.

A spokeswoman for the state health department said the agency doesn’t comment on personnel matters. A Baltimore County spokeswoman said she was unable to comment on litigation that remains open.

Branch’s attorney also did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Branch, in his three positions from 2008 to 2024, was a well-known public health figure, especially for his actions during the pandemic to test and vaccinate large numbers of residents.

Once terminated, the former health officer sought to have his health officer position reinstated and to receive compensation, according to the ruling.

The ruling also specifically noted that it was unclear whether Branch had been removed from all his positions.

But the March 2024 announcement that Branch was no longer county health officer did say he had “left county service,” and named an interim leader for both the county and state health positions.

Six months later, the county and state announced both health positions would be filed by Dr. Lucy Wilson.

Baltimore County Council Chairman Mike Ertel said Tuesday that Branch’s removal was never brought before the council. He said that while appointments of high-ranking county officials are typically confirmed, terminations rarely involve the council.

“I just don’t know why it would have to come in front of the council unless we brought it up,” Ertel said.

Banner reporter Sapna Bansil contributed to this article.