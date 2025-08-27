The house is for sale, technically. But the real estate agent won’t let you inside to look at it, because there are no stairs leading up to the porch.

And because the house may be collapsing. And because of the feral cats and raccoons.

Ashley Richardson, a Realtor with Monument Sotheby’s, said she hasn’t even been inside the 100-plus-year-old house at 609 Bee Tree Road in Parkton.

“And I forbid anyone to go inside,” she said. “The whole house does not look safe.”

The listing went viral over the weekend on Zillow Gone Wild, with more than 23,000 likes as of Tuesday. The listing caught attention online because of the creative flair Richardson added to it.

“It is occupied by feral cats and raccoons. How do they get along? I don’t know,” she wrote. “Be careful going on the land. It is at your own risk.”

Richardson said she believes in being creative and was proud to have written this real estate description herself. She said there’s been a push to have generative AI write listing descriptions in the real estate world.

“I don’t think AI could have made this as funny or as catchy as I did,” she said.

The real value, Richardson said, is in the land. The property sits on 4.86 acres in northern Baltimore County, next to the Torrey C. Brown Rail Trail. It’s also adjacent to Beetree Run, a stream that roughly follows the trail. (And there’s an old Subaru in the front yard — that comes with purchase, too.)

“Bring your vision and your money,” the listing reads. At $300,000, the listing is by far the cheapest in the area — though of course, many other listings come with homes that don’t need to be torn down. Nearby homes are going for between $390,000 for a split-level built in 1976 to about $900,000 for swanky new builds.

An 8.27-acre plot of land nearby is listed for $429,000.

The house has been vacant for at least five years, Richardson said. There’s no indoor plumbing (though there is an outhouse), and the roof appears to be a bit newer than the rest of the building.

When visiting the property, Richardson said she saw at least two “big” cats, and suspects there’s a colony on the property. She said she saw some paper plates in the yard, suggesting someone is leaving food for the critters on the nearby trail.

While the Realtor herself hasn’t seen raccoons inside the house, Richardson said she’s heard “several” accounts of them, including one from her client who’s selling the lot.

So “it’s a tear down,” Richardson said. But the property does have electric service running to it, and shares a private driveway with two other houses nearby.

The listing getting picked up by Zillow Gone Wild is definitely driving interest, Richardson said. She’s fielded some calls and responded to comments on Instagram.

An AI-written description that listed the property size and year the house was built wouldn’t have done that, she said.

“Nobody would even look at it,” Richardson said.