In the bowels of the Baltimore County Police Department’s precinct office in White Marsh, a boiler exploded Tuesday morning.

The county fire department immediately responded to the Precinct 9 building on Perry Hall Boulevard and confirmed there was no fire or serious injuries, Bureau Chief Travis Francis said.

A county employee tinkering with the malfunctioning water heater suffered noncritical injuries and was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, according to a social media post from the Fire Department.

The department added an additional reply to its original post, clarifying that a responding incident commander requested that a building engineer “evaluate a structural crack” in the building.

“All units cleared the building quickly,” Francis said.