A freight train derailment sent 18 cars off the track Sunday night in East Baltimore, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department. No one was injured.

The Fire Department responded at around 10 p.m. to the scene in the 5100 block of Pulaski Highway, where two locomotives and 18 rail cars from a CSX train derailed in the Bayview Yard in Baltimore.

The trains remained upright. Fifteen of the derailed cars were empty and three were loaded, CSX officials said in a statement.

The Fire Department was notified and immediately responded. CSX reported there were no injuries; there were no hazmat cars, leaks or spills; and there was no threat to the surrounding community.

CSX crews remained on scene overnight into Monday morning, working to remove the equipment and restore the site.

