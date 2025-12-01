Santa has a lot on his plate right now — help him out this holiday season by contributing to a toy drive in your own backyard.
The Angels for Children Holiday Toy Drive has collected new, unwrapped toys for low-income children and teens in Wheaton for the past 27 years, and this year expanded to 29 donation box locations throughout the county.
“Our team of elves is already collecting and organizing items for the big day,” the nonprofit Montgomery Housing Partnership, the drive’s sponsor, said in a press release. “Santa is getting ready to pack his sleigh with toys, books, games, and teen items. With your support, the sleigh will be filled to the brim!”
Donation boxes are open now until Dec. 20, when volunteers will wrap gifts before distributing them to residents on Christmas Eve.
All 29 Angels for Children Holiday Toy Drive locations in Montgomery County
In Wheaton and Kensington:
- Ace Strosniders Hardware
- Acorn Self Storage
- Anytime Fitness Kensington
- Chuck Levin’s Washington Music Center
- District Bistro/Frank’s Burgers
- Elbe’s Beer & Wine
- Filippo’s Italian Specialties
- Kensington Volunteer Fire Department
- Montgomery County Police Department 4th District
- Ooh La La Bakery
- Signal Financial Federal Credit Union
- Wheaton Studio of Dance
- Wheaton Volunteer Rescue Squad
In Bethesda and Silver Spring:
- Chick-fil-A Westfield Montgomery Mall
- The Crest on Hampton Hollow
- Encrypted Escape Bethesda
- Montgomery Housing Partnership
- Promenade Towers
In Potomac’s Cabin John Village:
- Apricot Lane
- Bethesda Bagels
- Club Pilates
- Colony Grill
- My Gym Potomac
- Occasions
- Plover Pediatric Dentistry
- Shake Shack
- Shoe Train
- STEM Early Learning Center
- YogaSix
