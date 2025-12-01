Santa has a lot on his plate right now — help him out this holiday season by contributing to a toy drive in your own backyard.

The Angels for Children Holiday Toy Drive has collected new, unwrapped toys for low-income children and teens in Wheaton for the past 27 years, and this year expanded to 29 donation box locations throughout the county.

“Our team of elves is already collecting and organizing items for the big day,” the nonprofit Montgomery Housing Partnership, the drive’s sponsor, said in a press release. “Santa is getting ready to pack his sleigh with toys, books, games, and teen items. With your support, the sleigh will be filled to the brim!”

Donation boxes are open now until Dec. 20, when volunteers will wrap gifts before distributing them to residents on Christmas Eve.

All 29 Angels for Children Holiday Toy Drive locations in Montgomery County

In Wheaton and Kensington:

Ace Strosniders Hardware

Acorn Self Storage

Anytime Fitness Kensington

Chuck Levin’s Washington Music Center

District Bistro/Frank’s Burgers

Elbe’s Beer & Wine

Filippo’s Italian Specialties

Kensington Volunteer Fire Department

Montgomery County Police Department 4th District

Ooh La La Bakery

Signal Financial Federal Credit Union

Wheaton Studio of Dance

Wheaton Volunteer Rescue Squad

In Bethesda and Silver Spring:

Chick-fil-A Westfield Montgomery Mall

The Crest on Hampton Hollow

Encrypted Escape Bethesda

Montgomery Housing Partnership

Promenade Towers

In Potomac’s Cabin John Village: