A 12-year-old girl was behind a September swatting incident that interrupted traffic and diverted officers from other calls, Montgomery County Police said Friday.

While riding a school bus in Montgomery Village, the girl reported a shooting that had not happened.

Maryland law prohibits the filing of criminal charges against the child, police said.

The girl made the prank call at about 3:40 p.m. on Sept. 9. Officers responded to the 19100 block of Montgomery Village Avenue for a “shooting in progress.”

Officers already in the area did not hear gunfire and could not locate the caller. Police stopped several school buses in the area to determine the source of the call.

“The incident resulted in a significant police response and caused traffic disruptions while officers worked to ensure public safety,” police said.

On Tuesday, the department’s Threat Assessment and Behavioral Solutions Unit identified the caller as the pre-teen student.

Police said administrators at her school were notified and disciplinary action was taken.