The streets are clear. Mostly. The sidewalks are, well, still pretty scary. Now, what about the trash?

As Baltimore continues to clean up following a winter storm that walloped the city over the weekend, eyes are now turning to city trash service as waste cans begin to brim with refuse.

If you’re wondering how to handle your growing trash pile, here is some advice.

Drag your can to the curb on your designated trash day

Trash service in Baltimore was postponed on Tuesday, but since then crews from the Department of Public Works have been making the rounds on schedule. That doesn’t mean, however, that they can get to your trash can. If your can is embedded in snow, dig it out, and get it as close to the curb as you can without blocking traffic.

If your trash can won’t budge, bring your bagged trash to the curb, said Matthew Garbark, head of the Department of Public Works. City crews have been instructed to take what’s there.

“Whatever folks can do,” he said. “Try your best.”

Alert the city if you’ve been missed

If you hauled your can to the curb and it was missed — or even if you didn’t manage to get your can to the curb, submit a 311 request to let the city know that you need trash service. Keep your trash at the curb until crews can pick it up.

Due to the high volume of 311 requests, city officials said they currently prefer online requests over calls to the 311 hotline. Residents are asked to submit only one ticket per request.

Be ready for alternative pickup days

Residents whose trash service was postponed on Tuesday will see their trash collected on Saturday, similar to when your trash day falls on a holiday. City crews will also be working Sunday to blitz additional areas of the city that were missed during the week.

Let your alley trash cans see some daylight

Some of Baltimore’s small alleys are still impassable for the city’s garbage trucks, so crews will be collecting trash from the streets around them. Residents with alley collection are asked to pull their cans to the nearest street corner or the front of their homes. City officials ask that you do not block the alley with your trash cans.

Don’t forget about recycling

Curbside recycling service was canceled this week so that crews could focus on trash and snow removal, but recycling collection is expected to resume next week. City recycling centers are currently open for residents to drop off recyclables and trash.

Garbark said it’s very likely that residents with alley collection will still have modified service next week, which means they’ll need to haul their cans to the street.