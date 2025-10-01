A 19-year-old skateboarder was killed early Wednesday morning in a crash with a pickup truck on Merritt Boulevard in Dundalk.

Jose Romero-Alvarez was traveling on a skateboard on Merritt Boulevard around 5:45 a.m. when he was struck by a 2001 Toyota Tacoma at the street’s intersection with Westfield Road, according to Baltimore County Police.

Police say the driver of the truck remained at the site of the crash.

Romero-Alvarez was transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The intersection of Merritt Boulevard, or Maryland Route 157, and Westfield Road is a busy throughfare, flanked by Dunlea Apartments, Total Tires and a shopping center. Merritt Boulevard has a sidewalk on the side of the road in both directions.

Detectives are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story.