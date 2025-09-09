Salisbury Police are investigating after a man’s body was found floating in the Wicomico River days after he was reported missing.

Deaquan White, 29, was reported missing on Saturday, Salisbury Police said in a social media post. Police were called and recovered a dead body from the Wicomico River west of Mill Street around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Salisbury Police said White was last seen Friday evening near the 200 block of E. Main Street before being reported missing. Local detectives are investigating how the 29-year-old ended up in the water, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine his cause and manner of death, officials said.

The Wicomico River winds through the Eastern Shore, including through Salisbury, before emptying into bodies of water that feed into the Chesapeake Bay.