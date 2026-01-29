Montgomery County Police said they are investigating the death of an 87-year-old woman after she was hit by a car in November. They said in a statement that they learned about the incident only recently.

The Nov. 21 collision that killed Vipa Sankanung of Rockville involved a Honda Pilot and occurred shortly before 3 p.m. at the intersection of East Jefferson Street and Rollins Avenue, police said.

Rockville City Police officers initially responded to the scene.

An initial investigation revealed that Sankanung was walking north across Rollins Avenue when she was struck by the Honda as it turned left from southbound East Jefferson Street onto eastbound Rollins Avenue.

The driver stayed on the scene, police said.

Rockville Police did not immediately respond Thursday afternoon to questions about why Montgomery County Police, who handle vehicular fatality investigations, did not learn about the incident earlier.