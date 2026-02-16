An 87-year-old man who was shot at a Potomac senior living facility on Valentine’s Day has been identified, Montgomery County Police said.

At 7:34 a.m. Saturday, authorities responded to the Cogir Potomac Senior Living facility in the 10800 block of Potomac Tennis Lane and found Robert Fuller Jr. unresponsive inside an apartment there.

First responders on the scene observed Fuller had suffered trauma to the head and notified the department’s Major Crimes unit. After the scene was processed, homicide detectives confirmed that Fuller had been shot.

Fuller’s death is being investigated as a homicide. His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Police say no suspect has been identified and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.