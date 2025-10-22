A 31-year-old man was arrested for attempting to rape a 19-year-old woman on Johns Hopkins University’s campus on Saturday night, according to officials.

Police said they were able to track down the suspect, Raymond Willis Lunn, through a tip sent into law enforcement. Lunn was taken into custody by Baltimore County Police on the 8100 block of Harford Road on Tuesday. He was later charged at the Central Booking and Intake Center, officials said.

His charges were not immediately available to the public.

Col. John Herzog of the Baltimore Police Department said Lunn is “a sex offender that has an extensive criminal history in a neighboring jurisdiction, including prior convictions for attempted rape, armed robbery, kidnapping, assault, burglary, auto theft, violation of probation and more.”

He added that Lunn had served multiple prison sentences.

Branville Bard, vice president for public safety and chief of police for Johns Hopkins University, said that Baltimore Police “worked tirelessly” with the Johns Hopkins Police Department.

“I want to emphasize that we’ll continue to use every available resource at our disposal to deal with anyone who intends to commit a crime on or near our campus,” said Bard.

Col. John Herzog of the Baltimore Police Department, left, and Branville Bard, vice president for public safety and chief of police for Johns Hopkins University hold a press conference on campus on Wednesday. (Ellie Wolfe/The Banner)

Law enforcement had been hunting for the suspect for days and publicly shared a photo of him leaving the scene of the incident from a surveillance camera.

“We are deeply distressed that an attack like this would happen on our campus,“ Ronald J. Daniels, President of Johns Hopkins University, said in a statement. He added that he was grateful for the campus police and student affairs ”round-the-clock" effort to provide safety and support to the community.

There was increased security on the Johns Hopkins campus following the incident.