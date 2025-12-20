No one hit the jackpot Wednesday, swelling the Powerball to $1.5 billion ahead of the next drawing on Saturday night.

Officials from the Multi-State Lottery Association shared that online players in Arizona and Massachusetts won $2 million for Match 5+ Power Play. People in Connecticut, New York, Pennsylvania and Tennessee won $1 million for Match 5, per the association.

Two Maryland ticketholders won $50,000 , matching four of the five white balls and the red Powerball, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency said in a news release. Wednesday’s winning numbers were 25, 33, 53, 62, 66 and the Powerball of 17.

Some in Maryland are taking another swing at Powerball on Saturday.

Dewayne Cox, 62, has been playing Powerball since he was 18 years old. The most he’s won was $10,000 in 1982.

His strategy? “Play as many as I can afford,” Cox said.

Cox purchased six tickets from Al’s Health and Beauty Aid in Park Heights ahead of Saturday’s drawing with high hopes of winning at least $100,000 of the $1.5 billion jackpot.

If no one hits the Powerball, for better or worse, the pot just keeps growing. The largest it’s grown in history was to over $2 billion in November 2022, which went to a very lucky Californian. The second-highest Powerball jackpot was just a few months ago when it grew to $1.787 billion, and Texas- and Missouri-based ticketholders had to split the pot.

The state’s Lottery and Gaming Control Agency say the last time a Marylander hit the jackpot was in January 2021: An anonymous Allegany County ticketholder took home $731.1 million.

Like many others, Cox is trying his luck to make a big purchase for a loved one. If he wins, Cox said, he’d want to buy a home for his mother. And he felt a bit luckier Saturday.

“Aye, Jimmy, let me get one more,” he shouted to the store clerk before leaving, purchasing his seventh ticket. “Imma buy your store.”