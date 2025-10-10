A ninth grader at Parkville High School was charged as an adult on Friday after officers found a gun on campus.

Baltimore County Police said officers responded to the school at the 2600 block of Putty Hill Avenue around 11:30 a.m. after administrators reported seeing what appeared to be the handle of a handgun in the book bag of a 16-year-old student.

Administrators were attempting to search the bag when the student ran away and left the school. This is when police say administrators first noticed the handle of the handgun.

The student was immediately taken into custody by a school resource officer assigned to Parkville.

Police say the school resource officer later found an unloaded firearm that appeared to have been discarded, as well as a discarded magazine after searching around the school.

The student is currently charged with a handgun violation.

Parkville High School is a community school in the northeast part of the county, between Towson and White Marsh.