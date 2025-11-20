City and state officials are investigating a sheen spotted in the Inner Harbor.

Crews from the Baltimore City Fire Department and the Maryland Department of the Environment were on-site Thursday to assess the source and potential impact.

Officials observed a sheen of oil that’s contained near where the Jones Falls flows into the harbor near South President Street, said Jay Apperson, a spokesperson for the environmental department.

Fire Department officials believe the discoloration may be the result of stormwater runoff from recent heavy rain, spokesperson John Marsh said in an email.

The Fire Department and MDE responded to the area of the pier near the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront Hotel. From small boats, fire personnel placed materials in the water to absorb the oil.

Officials have not determined the source of the issue. Apperson said there’s been no indication of wildlife impact.