Montgomery County Public Libraries announced Monday that 10 branches within its system will close on Sundays staring Jan. 11.

These outposts, which are typically open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., will close “to ensure consistent staffing, sustainable operations, and enhance Sunday programming that benefits the community,” according to a news release from MCPL.

The service reduction will affect these branches:

Aspen Hill Library (Rockville)

Chevy Chase Library (Chevy Chase)

Davis Library (North Bethesda)

Kensington Park Library (Kensington)

Little Falls Library (Bethesda)

Long Branch Library (Silver Spring)

Marilyn J. Praisner Library (Burtonsville)

Potomac Library (Potomac)

Quince Orchard Library (Gaithersburg)

Twinbrook Library (Rockville)

These changes will not affect Maggie Nightingale Library in Poolesville and Noyes Library for Young Children in Kensington because both were already closed on Sundays.

Branches that will continue Sunday operations include:

Brigadier General Charles E. McGee Library (Silver Spring)

Connie Morella Library (Bethesda)

Gaithersburg Library (Gaithersburg)

Germantown Library (Germantown)

Olney Library (Olney)

Rockville Memorial Library (Rockville)

Wheaton Library (Silver Spring)

White Oak Library (Silver Spring)

MCPL operates 22 libraries across the county, and officials said that this decision was made with each geographic location across the county in mind and that these branches will have increased Sunday staffing.

“The adjustment to Sunday service hours is part of our ongoing efforts to enhance efficiency and ensure we continue meeting the evolving needs of the community,“ said MCPL Director Darcell Graham in a news release. ”We appreciate the public’s continued support and welcome feedback as we move through this transition.”

The library system will offer an electric outreach van that will provide some select services, such as shelving with some materials and allowing customers to return borrowed media, to communities where branches will close on Sundays.

MCPL is soliciting community feedback about these changes through an online form.