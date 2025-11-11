Baltimore Gas and Electric secured a gas line that was struck and triggered a leak in Reisterstown Tuesday evening, officials announced just before 6 p.m.

Baltimore County Fire Department crews are clearing the area after monitoring the high-pressure gas leak for about an hour, officials said. Travis Francis, a spokesperson for the Baltimore County Fire Department, said a contractor might have struck the gas line while digging in the area.

Main Street was closed between Westminster Pike to West Chatsworth Avenue while officials address the gas leak.

As weather officials suggest that wind gusts as high as 21 mph are likely, the Fire Department warned of a strong gas odor in the area. Fire officials found the wind helpful in moving the gas out of the area.

No injuries were reported. BGE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

