Montgomery County police said they arrested a Northwood High School student Friday. He faces gun-related charges.

The 17-year-old student, who was named by Montgomery County Police, was charged as an adult. The Banner does not typically name minors who are charged with crimes.

The incident at the Rockville campus prompted a lockdown at the school, which was later lifted, police said on Friday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the school on a report of a student with a gun shortly before 8:30 a.m.

The initial call to police said two students were fighting inside the school. A “witness reported to school staff that one of the students in the altercation was armed,” police said.

Officers searched the 17-year-old suspect and found “a loaded 3D-printed privately manufactured firearm” in his waistband, police said.

The student is charged with possessing a firearm without a serial number, handgun on a person, possession of a firearm by a minor and loaded handgun on a person.

The student, from Silver Spring, was taken to the county’s Central Processing Unit, where he awaits a bond hearing, police said.

It was unclear on Friday afternoon if he had retained an attorney.