Philadelphia’s Geno’s Steaks, which draws visitors from all over to the City of Brotherly Love with its famous cheesesteaks, will open a location near Baltimore’s Inner Harbor next year.

The company announced Monday that its first move into Maryland will be to the Power Plant Live! complex, a short walk from Little Italy.

Tourists have flocked for decades to Ninth and Passyunk in South Philadelphia to visit Geno’s Steaks and its across-the-street rival, Pat’s King of Steaks. Both are recognizable by their old-timey neon signs.

Geno’s Steaks notes it has been “serving South Philly cheesesteaks that put Philadelphia on the culinary map” since 1966.

The company has three locations in Pennsylvania; this will mark its second out-of-state expansion, with another opening this winter at Power Plant Hampton Roads in Hampton, Virginia.

For Geno Vento, owner of Geno’s Steaks, the expansion to Baltimore is particularly special. He said in a news release that the city “already feels like home.”

“The passion for food in this region is undeniable, and I’m excited to be part of a community that truly values quality, flavor, and hospitality,” Vento said. “I have a lot of family and friends in Baltimore, so this opening is especially meaningful to me. I can’t wait to serve up our iconic cheesesteaks to a city that already feels like home.”

Officials did not give a specific date for the opening, but a spokesperson for Geno’s Steaks said this would be a permanent location, and that the company looks forward to a long-term partnership with Power Plant Live!

Anthony Matteo, the director of operations for Power Plant Live!, stressed the magnitude of the moment, not just for the company, but for Baltimore as the cheesesteak hub’s next stop.

“The addition of Geno’s Steaks will set a new standard for guests of Power Plant Live! and the Baltimore community,” Matteo said in the news release.

Geno’s Steaks was founded in 1966 by Joey Vento, Geno Vento’s father, and is noted for the rib eye steaks and freshly baked bread that define their cheesesteaks. The restaurant is also famous for Italian hoagies and being open 24/7. Philadelphia sports stars and other celebrities, such as native Philadelphians Patti LaBelle and Kevin Hart, have been spotted either at Geno’s or with the younger Vento.

Geno’s Steaks’ arrival in Maryland follows that of another famed cheesesteak restaurant, Tony Luke’s. It has a shop in Ocean City and previously had locations at Horseshoe Casino and Scores, a gentleman’s club, in Baltimore.

Not that this will end the debate over whether Philadelphia or Baltimore has the best cheesesteaks.

As The Banner has reported, there are already numerous cheesesteak spots in Charm City and the surrounding areas that some argue rival Philadelphia’s best. Baltimore residents who haven’t made the trek to South Philadelphia will soon get a chance to compare for themselves.