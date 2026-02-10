Montgomery County Police on Monday arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the death of a Gaithersburg man whose body was found in a Germantown creek in 2023.

The department’s Criminal Street Gang Unit detained Franklin Villalobos Gomez after officers obtained an arrest warrant, police said on Tuesday.

Villalobos Gomez was identified as a suspect in the death of 45-year-old Jose Israel Centeno Velasquez.

His body was found on July 9, 2023, near Black Rock Road and Seneca Creek Trail.

Tips from the public helped identify Centeno Velasquez, police said. The state’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.

It was unclear if Villalobos Gomez had secured an attorney on Tuesday afternoon.