A Maryland child in foster care was found dead Monday morning in a Baltimore hotel room where she had been living under the supervision of the state Department of Human Services. She was 16 years old.

The girl’s body was apparently discovered by an employee at the Residence Inn by Marriott located near Johns Hopkins Hospital, Fox45 reported.

Her death comes one week after publication of a legislative audit that criticized the state for placing nearly 300 foster children in hotels instead of homes over a two-year period, according to the audit.

Auditors also found that Maryland had failed to protect children under state care from being placed in homes where registered sex offenders live and also failed to provide some children with proper medical care.

A spokesperson for the state Department of Human Services released a statement saying the agency joins the community in grieving this heartbreaking tragedy.

“The wellbeing of Maryland’s children is our top priority, and we will not rest until every child in our state is safe, thriving in a permanent home, and surrounded by a loving family,” said the spokesperson, Lillian Price.

She would not answer questions about how long the girl had been living at the hotel, how long she had been in foster care, or whether the supervision leading up to her death was appropriate. Price also declined to say how many other foster children are living at that hotel.

“The department is investigating this incident,” Price said. “If we find that our standards for care were not met, we will hold our contractors accountable.”

A website where aspiring artists can upload and share their work includes an author page that appears to belong to the deceased teenager. There, the young artist from Maryland writes that she specializes in drawing and illustration and shouts out her dog Cain and her cat Tigger.

“I just love art!” the girl writes. “I hope to go to art school once I’m older.”

Republican leaders of the Maryland House of Delegates released a statement emphasizing that the girl’s death is not an isolated incident but rather evidence of a pattern of failures by the agency to keep foster children safe.

“This is as tragic as it is outrageous,” House Minority Leader Jason Buckel wrote.

“This comes less than a week after a damning audit that the Governor blamed on the previous Administration,” House Minority Whipp Jesse Pippy wrote in a statement. “We need accountability, and we need it now.”