A motorcyclist has died after being struck by a vehicle making a left turn from Montrose Drive onto Tildenwood Drive in Rockville Sunday morning, Montgomery County Police said.

The incident occurred at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday, forcing the closure of some lanes on Montrose Drive near St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, according to a spokesman for the county’s fire and rescue service. The victim, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the motorcyclist stayed on the scene of the incident and was uninjured, police said.

Police and Montgomery County Fire personnel responded to the scene, and the police department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story and may be updated.