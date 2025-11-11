Montgomery County officials have issued an Extreme Cold Alert beginning early Tuesday night and continuing through early Wednesday morning.

The alert begins at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and extends until 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to an X post by the county’s Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.

The wind chill is expected to drop below freezing, or 32 degrees Fahrenheit.

County officials urged residents to bundle up with layers and to take extra precautions if spending significant time outside.