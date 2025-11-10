Jennifer Tinker’s fraudulent spending spree didn’t end when her employer fired her for embezzlement, nor when she promised a federal court that she posed no financial risk to the nonprofit that gave her a new job.

Even after the 41-year-old pleaded guilty last December to stealing more than $1 million from a local office of the Keller Williams real estate firm, Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Wenner said, she siphoned off another $100,000 from her new employer, the BWI Business Partnership.

Tinker never disclosed to the partnership, which supports economic development and transportation around the Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, that she’d been fired for embezzlement. She told the federal court in Baltimore and her own attorney that she didn’t handle money for the nonprofit.

Wenner said a U.S. district judge had ordered Tinker’s release despite her guilty plea with the agreement of all parties in hopes that she could continue earning money to pay restitution.

Despite earning $90,000 a year plus bonuses from Keller Williams, Tinker spent company money intended for agents’ commissions and rent on luxurious outings to Las Vegas, a Taylor Swift concert, the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival and Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort. She also drained about $200,000 for Amazon, Louis Vuitton and Balenciaga purchases.

Tinker’s deception had devastating consequences for the small realty office and the nonprofit, whose representatives tearfully recounted the fallout at Tinker’s sentencing hearing Monday.

Carolyn Jensen, 84, said she had to take $400,000 out of her retirement accounts to help her son keep the Keller Williams office afloat in the wake of the theft. BWI Business Partnership President Gina Stewart said Tinker’s actions jeopardized the nonprofit’s ability to secure grants and funding, and strained its tiny staff of four people.

“She came across as a nice, helpful person,” Stewart said. “I feel so betrayed.”

After violating probation by embezzling again from the BWI partnership, Tinker pleaded guilty in July to one count of wire fraud in a revised agreement with prosecutors, which set up Monday’s sentencing.

U.S. District Judge Adam Abelson sentenced her to five years and 10 months in prison and three years of supervised release on several conditions, including that she not incur any new credit charges or open additional lines of credit.

“You have a lot of people’s trust to rebuild,” Abelson told Tinker during the hearing.

Tinker’s attorney, federal public defender Anjali Biala, sought four years and asked for the court’s recommendation that Tinker be incarcerated at a minimum-security federal prison, FPC Alderson in West Virginia, where she could enroll in mental health and substance abuse treatment programs.

Biala told the court Tinker has been diagnosed with several mental health issues including an impulse control disorder. She said the trigger for Tinker’s spending spree came in 2019 when her husband’s behavior became unstable and she secured several new credit cards.

Tinker briefly addressed the court prior to sentencing and apologized to both companies. She said she never meant to cause harm and hoped her former colleagues would forgive her.

“It’s OK,” she whispered to several family members in the gallery as bailiffs placed handcuffs on her wrists.