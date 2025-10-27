Columbia and Savage residents reported feeling rumbles from a magnitude 2.5 earthquake on Monday evening.

The Maryland Geological Survey reported the small quake took place just after 5:15 p.m.

The quake’s epicenter was in a suburban area near Lake Elkhorn in Howard County, just northeast of Route 32, according to a U.S. Geological Survey map.

USGS representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment. An automated email reply cited the federal government shutdown and said authorities will respond to queries when appropriations are enacted.

Howard County authorities asked residents to only call 911 in the event of an emergency.

Police said they had not received reports of damage or injuries.

“That shaking/rattling you felt around 5:17 p.m.? It was a small earthquake,” police said on the social media platform X.

Cathy Martello was at home in River Hill eating dinner when she felt a sensation, like something heavy had dropped. Her husband Jeff looked outside to see if a neighbor’s tree was being cut down.

The whole foundation of the house shook, Jeff Martello said, adding that it reminded him of a sonic boom.

The couple said they were a little surprised by the quake, but not bothered.

“It didn’t stop us from eating, let’s put it that way,” Martello said.

The quake went undetected by others.

Columbia resident Ryan Ferris was picking up Chinese food for dinner and didn’t feel a thing when the earthquake struck. His wife later told him that animals reacted to the boom. Birds took flight and the couple’s three dogs ran inside the house.

Ferris knew something was up when he arrived home to find all of the neighbors talking outside of their homes.

Earthquakes are infrequent but not unheard of in the mid-Atlantic region. One of the most widely felt earthquakes in U.S. history took place in 2011, when a 5.8-magnitude earthquake was detected near Mineral, Virginia. It shook the Washington Monument and damaged the city’s National Cathedral, part of an estimated $200 million to $300 million in overall property damage.

Baltimore Banner reporter Darreonna Davis contributed to this story.