A Damascus man is in jail Tuesday after threatening to burn a home in which he barricaded himself for hours, Montgomery County police said.

Sheriff’s deputies attempted to serve 28-year-old Brandon Lee Clayton a court order on Saturday at a house in the 26000 block of Mullinix Road, according to a Tuesday statement from Montgomery County police, who arrived to assist the deputies.

But Clayton did not comply and threatened to set the house on fire.

Deputies returned Monday at about 7:15 p.m. to serve Clayton multiple felony warrants. But Clayton barricaded himself in the house and again threatened to burn it down. He tried to set items inside the home on fire, police said.

Montgomery County police SWAT officers and crisis negotiators then responded to the scene.

During the standoff, Clayton’s mother declined police requests that she leave the home, police said. She exited the house only after several hours of negotiation.

Clayton surrendered a short time later, shortly before 1:45 a.m., police said.

Clayton is in jail pending a bond hearing at the county’s Central Processing Unit. It was unclear Tuesday afternoon if he had retained a lawyer.