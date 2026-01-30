The Baltimore County Fire Department is undertaking a technical rescue of a worker trapped in a sand hopper in Cockeysville, authorities said Friday.

A worker is trapped waist-deep in an elevated sand hopper in the 10800 block of Beaver Dam Road, prompting emergency response from Baltimore County Fire and mutual aid from Baltimore City, officials said on social media. Crews are working to extract the person.

A sand hopper is an industrial container often used in construction industries to store, transport or dispense materials.

Authorities said a medivac was requested to the scene.

Representatives of the Maryland Occupational Safety and Health Department are on the scene, spokesperson Dinah Winnick said.

This article will be updated.