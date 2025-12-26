The gifts have been unwrapped, the last of the leftovers have been cleared out of the fridge and stores are setting out candies for Valentine’s Day.

It may be, sadly, time to think about taking down your Christmas tree.

How you’re able to recycle a live Christmas tree will vary based on where you live. Whether you’re putting it out to be collected or taking it to a drop-off site, make sure to first remove all lights and decorations.

If you’re keeping your tree indoors until you dispose of it, remember to keep it watered — dried-out pine trees are incredibly flammable.

Baltimore City

Trees in Baltimore can be placed outside with regular trash collection, and the trees will be disposed of normally until Feb. 7, 2026, city officials said.

If you want to turn your tree into mulch instead, you can take it to the Sisson Street Recycling Center from Dec. 26 through Feb. 7, 2026.

Baltimore County

Baltimore County collects Christmas trees over a two-week period in January, but not necessarily on the days a resident’s usual trash or recycling is picked up. To ensure your tree is collected, place it outside by the end of the first week of January.

Collection dates for trees in Baltimore County are not scheduled in advance, so you should leave your tree out until it is collected. Leave the tree where you normally leave your trash and recycling for collection.

The county says it collects trees and mulches them for use.

Howard County

The county is encouraging people to recycle their old Christmas trees with “Merry Mulch,” which runs from Dec. 26 to Jan. 17, 2026.

If you’re a resident of Howard County with yard trim collection, you can set a live tree out for collection on yard trim day, though it must be cut into sections 4 feet or shorter.

If you don’t have yard trim collection, you can take your tree to any of the county’s recycling centers. If you set your tree out after Jan. 17 for collection, it will be sent to a landfill instead of recycled into mulch.

Anne Arundel County

Christmas trees are considered yard waste in Anne Arundel County, and therefore are collected on regular collection days, according to the county’s website.

Residents can also take trees to any of the county’s recycling centers.

Harford County

Harford County does not manage or perform trash and recycling collection, so tree collection will depend on your hauler.

However, the county does manage yard trim drop-off sites, where you can take your old Christmas tree for free disposal.

Montgomery County

Christmas trees are collected year-round by Montgomery County’s yard trim collection service. Yard trim is collected on your recycling pickup day.

The county suggests you place a tree outside by 7 a.m. on your collection day.

Prince George’s County

Yard trim is collected on Mondays in Prince George’s County.

Residents can place Christmas trees for collection throughout December and January, according to the county website.

Frederick County

Frederick County does not provide curbside collection of trees, but some municipalities and homeowner associations do, according to the county’s website.

County residents can, however, drop a tree off for free recycling at the Reich’s Ford Road Facility from Dec. 20 through Jan. 31.

Carroll County

Carroll County does not provide curbside waste collection, but residential waste haulers or municipalities may — so residents are encouraged to check based on where they live.

The county does have two drop-off locations that residents can take trees to for recycling into mulch or compost.