Baltimore County police are investigating a double shooting that left a woman dead Sunday in Owings Mills, officials announced Wednesday.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Pittston Circle, a residential area lined with townhomes and apartments, just before 2 a.m. Sunday, police officials said. Once there, officers located a man and a woman, 24-year-old Chariyah Woods, shot.

Both were transported to the hospital. Woods died, while the man, who officials have not publicly identified, is stable, Baltimore County Police Department spokesperson Trae Corbin said in an email.

Woods’ relationship to the man and whether he’s a suspect in her death remains under investigation, Corbin said.

The shooting seemed to happen in the vicinity of the Mills Crossing Apartments and Townhomes, which is owned by Sage Ventures, a Pikesville-based residential development and property management firm with complexes across Maryland. Representatives for the company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Baltimore County crime data shows there have been over two dozen homicides this year.