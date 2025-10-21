A century-old bridge in northern Baltimore County has collapsed under the weight of a septic truck.

Baltimore County Fire officials received reports at around 5:20 p.m. that the Carroll Road bridge in Phoenix had collapsed, said Travis Francis, a spokesperson for the department.

The bridge, located just north of the crossing of Carroll and Philpot roads, allows vehicles to pass over a stream that flows west from the Loch Raven Reservoir.

No injuries or leaks have been reported at this time.

Officials with the Maryland Department of the Environment were at the scene of the bridge collapse to help investigate if the vehicle had leaked sewage into the stream beneath, Francis said.

Jay Apperson, an MDE spokesperson, said Monday evening that county crews were removing debris from a tree that fell onto the bridge and will need to get a crane to remove the sanitary truck. He said MDE crews will then go back to ensure there are no issues with the truck’s tanks.

“Presently there is no risk to the environment and there has been no release according to our units on location,” he said.

First built in 1879, the Carroll Road bridge is part of the Maryland Historical Trust’s Historic Bridge Inventory. The tributary beneath it can be seen from the popular Torrey C. Brown Rail Trail.

The metal truss bridge was part of a trend of similarly constructed bridges, of wrought iron and pinned connections, erected in the late 19th century in Baltimore County, according to the Maryland Historical Trust.

The septic truck caused the collapse of the wooden panels held up by the bridge’s trusses.