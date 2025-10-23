Police have determined that a septic truck initially blamed for the collapse of a historic Baltimore County bridge was not at fault, as an investigation into the incident continues.

At approximately 5 p.m. Monday, emergency officials responded to reports that the Carroll Road Bridge, a 146-year-old span in Phoenix that is listed on the Maryland Historical Trust’s Historic Bridge Inventory, had collapsed.

The Baltimore County Fire Department on Monday night shared a photo on X of a fallen tree across the 92-foot metal truss bridge with a wooden deck, behind the rear of the red truck. The department said the truck caused the incident, implying that it exceeded the bridge’s 48,000-pound weight limit.

Officials retracted that statement the following morning. On Wednesday, police issued a follow-up statement stating the truck was not responsible for the incident.

“After interviewing the driver and completing a thorough inspection of the truck, the Baltimore County Police Department has determined that the vehicle was not in violation for crossing the bridge,” the statement said. “No citations were issued.”

The truck is owned by Cossentino Septic Services, a family-run septic business that serves Baltimore and Carroll counties.

“The last few days have been some of the hardest of my life,” co-owner John Cossentino wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday. Losing his truck has left him unable to serve customers, he said.

Police weighed the truck and determined that it was 10,000 pounds below the posted limit, he added.

“This accident wasn’t caused by negligence or carelessness,” Cossentino wrote. “It was caused by an unsafe bridge.”

No one was injured in the collapse.