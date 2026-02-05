Baltimore neighbors could face fines for failing to clear snow from their sidewalks and parking spots, Mayor Brandon Scott said Wednesday.

It comes as piles of snow and ice continue to cause traffic delays and headaches for some residents more than a week after a winter storm impacted Maryland.

According to Scott, the city’s parking and housing inspectors will give the citations.

“We’ve had some horrible things happen,” Scott said. “We had someone attempt to mace a contractor downtown because they were impatient about snow removal.”

Following the snowstorm, Annapolis leaders temporarily suspended a similar rule that would have fined residents for not clearing snow from their properties, saying that the sleet and ice made the snow much harder to move.

Snow removal efforts in Baltimore

After the winter storm brought nearly 8 inches of snow to Baltimore, the city enacted its snow plan, directing residents to move their cars from emergency snow routes and calling on agencies to assist with snow cleanup.

Mayor Scott also called on community members to help shovel snow for neighbors through a volunteer program called the Baltimore Snow Corps. The program aimed to help seniors, residents with disabilities and others who may need assistance, the mayor said.

More than a week after the storm, some residents are still raising concerns about icy conditions and piles of snow.

Some neighbors said plowing has been inconsistent on some roads. Others complained about a lack of mail delivery as USPS asked residents to clear paths to their mailboxes and front porches.

