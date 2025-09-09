Two Baltimore County Council members will introduce an amendment on Tuesday night that would carve out a third majority-minority district in the current redistricting plan, which expands the council’s seven districts to nine.

An amendment by Councilman Izzy Patoka and council chair Mike Ertel would create three majority-minority districts on the county’s West Side — redrawing political boundaries so that Black residents comprise 55% of voters in Districts 2 and 3 and 45% of voters in District 4.

“We now have a plan that I believe can receive five votes that will create three African-American districts, one of which is a plurality district,” Patoka, a Pikesville Democrat, wrote in a statement. “If we achieve five votes, we will have the greatest opportunity in Baltimore County’s history for women and people of color to win elected office.”

Patoka led efforts as council chairman last year to expand the council from seven to nine members in an effort to bring more diversity to the all-male body, which now has one person of color. Voters last fall approved expanding the council’s size, but the question of how to redraw the maps has proved contentious.

His proposed changes come after two dozen legislators and Democratic activists gathered at the historic courthouse in Towson last week to protest the council’s previous mapping efforts.

The County Council will vote on the amendment, which requires five votes to pass, during a work session Tuesday.

What’s on the map?

The proposed new map — including the most recent amendment — focuses on diversifying representation on the county’s West Side. Currently there is only one majority-minority district, which is represented by the council’s sole Black member, Julian Jones.

However, the amendment does not include a majority-minority district on the East Side, which many residents and advocacy groups have clamored for.

Only five women ever have been elected to county council.

A redistricting panel established by the council voted 4-3 to endorse a map that recommended carving out two majority-Black districts on the West Side and two additional majority-minority districts on the West and East sides.

But that proposal was set aside by the council members spearheading the redistricting, who chose to adhere more closely to a map that was included with the council’s original expansion legislation.

In addition to diversifying representation, Patoka’s proposed new map also would unify Essex, Middle River and waterfront communities into a single district so that residents can better advocate for flood-control protections and restricted development.

What will happen Tuesday night?

The council will gather in Towson at 4 p.m. Tuesday to discuss Patoka’s proposed amendment and hold a public hearing on both the legislation itself and the map.

Council members are are scheduled to vote on and adapt a new map next Monday, Sept. 15.

Members of the public who are not able to attend Tuesday’s work session may also submit written testimony to the council at the following email: countycouncil@baltimorecountymd.gov.