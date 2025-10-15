A 67-year-old man fell off of a boat while crabbing near Hart-Miller Island and was later found dead Tuesday, officials said.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resource’s police department responded just before noon to rescue the man. Police could not locate him immediately.

His body was found six hours later by search teams, which included the Natural Resources Police, the U.S. Coast Guard, Baltimore County Police and local fire departments that used dive teams and aviation in the search.

Hart-Miller Island is a 1,100-acre state park in Baltimore County at the mouth of Middle River, which empties into the Chesapeake Bay.

The name of the man has not been released. His body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. The Natural Resources Police are investigating.