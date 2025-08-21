An Anne Arundel County man was arrested and charged for drunk driving after he struck a trooper’s car and injured another trooper early Thursday morning, Maryland State Police said.

Damien Arnold Haman, 42, crashed into a Maryland State Police trooper’s car and injured another nearby trooper just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

Online court documents show the Fort Meade man faces seven charges, including negligent and reckless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while impaired by alcohol and other traffic violations.

He had no attorney listed in online court documents at the time of publication.

Just before 1 a.m. Thursday, officials said a Maryland State Police trooper stopped a blue Ford Lincoln on the inner loop of Interstate 495. Another trooper was parked directly behind the other’s vehicle during the traffic stop.

The trooper who initiated the traffic stop was standing behind the Lincoln when Haman, driving a silver Dodge Charger, struck the second trooper’s car. The first trooper was briefly trapped between his own car and the Lincoln before escaping.

Haman’s car and the troopers’ vehicles had only minor damage, compared to the Lincoln, which was left with a shattered rear window and a crumpled back end.

Both the trooper and Haman were taken to hospitals for treatment. The trooper was released. Haman was, too — and brought to the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections.