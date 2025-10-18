After four days and over 10 hours of testimony, the murder trial of Norman Waker ended on Friday with a hung jury and a mistrial.

Waker, a 66-year-old man who uses a wheelchair, was charged with first- and second- degree murder and attempted murder for the shooting of two men in a senior living facility earlier this year.

The jury deliberated for 5 1/2 hours on Friday.

At the fourth hour, the group of 12 sent two Post-it notes to the presiding judge, Jeffrey Geller, notifying him that they were split: two between murder of the first- and second- degree, and 10 favoring a charge of voluntary manslaughter.

“No changing of minds,” one note said. It was followed soon after by one that read “we are unable to come to a unanimous decision.”

Thirty minutes past 5 p.m., Geller implored the jury to engage in a “lively discussion” that would end in a verdict and avoid returning to court on Monday.

Upon reentering to the court room, the jury remained genuinely deadlocked.

“You made an honest effort to reach a decision,” Geller said to the jury, assuring them there is no shame in a mistrial.

“You all followed your conscience and did what you thought was right.”

The trial concerned the events surrounding an alleged dispute over $80 in cigarettes, when Waker shot and killed Clyde Barnes, 79, and shot at his neighbor, Vance Winston Bey, 73, on the second floor of Pleasant View Gardens senior living facility on the morning of Feb. 20.

In a closing statement that lasted close to an hour, Assistant State’s Attorney Victoria Yeager laid out the combined evidence to tell the story of how Waker deliberately attempted to fatally shoot both Barnes and Winston Bey.

Video evidence showed Waker at Barnes’ apartment during the time of the shooting, after having stopped by the first-floor security desk.

While Waker testified to taking nothing from Barnes’ second floor apartment, video tapes show him leaving soon after the shooting with a white plastic bag in hand and heading to a second-floor trash chute with a lit cigarette in his mouth.

Waker’s own testimony contained several inconsistencies with the testimonies of Barnes’ neighbors.

Yeager argued Waker’s testimony should not be trusted after he claimed, for the first time since the shooting, that Winston Bey was present for the entire incident.

Linda Fifer and Winston Bey both testified to seeing one another in the hallway before the first loud bangs alerted them to check on Barnes in his apartment.

Waker testified that a “tussle” between he and Barnes ensued, toppling them both to the floor as he reached for Barnes’ 22-caliber handgun and shot him. But a forensic analysis showed the gun used in the shooting was a 40-caliber handgun, and blood staining corroborates that Barnes was found dead on the living room couch.

Police had a dog sniff the trash room and chute for the 40-caliber firearm, but it was never recovered.

Waker’s public defender, Matthew Connell, began his closing argument admitting that his defendant’s profanity-heavy, and at times contentious, testimony put him in a negative and distasteful light.

But Connell asked the jury to consider life circumstances and mental state when weighing Waker’s claim that he acted in self-defense.

Connell described Waker as a man born in the 1950s, in a Baltimore captured by Nina Simone’s 1974 song– “hard times in the city, in a hard town by the sea … Oh, Baltimore,” Connell quoted.

“That’s Mr. Waker,” he said. “He’s a product of this city. He’s been chewed up, spit out and discarded.”

Connell claimed that as a result of the trauma experienced throughout his upbringing in Baltimore, Waker could not be considered as if he is like any other reasonable person.

Instead, Connell argued that Waker’s claim of self-defense should be evaluated through his own subjective experience of Barnes’ alleged behavior, as an aggressive loan shark and cigarette dealer.

“A reasonable person would not have been in that room in the first place,” Connell said. He asked that the jury reduce the charges from murder to manslaughter.

“Don’t bring the full force of the criminal justice system on Mr. Waker,” Connell said, in a country where people deserve “the right to grow old with dignity.”

In her rebuttal, Yeager asked the jury to give the witnesses, as well as “Mr. Barnes and Mr. Winston Bey the same dignity and the same respect that the defense is asking you to give Mr. Waker.”

Following Friday’s mistrial, Waker’s case is expected to be reassigned on Monday to a new court date for retrial.

The new trial will likely be scheduled in the next 90 days, according to his attorney. But Connell said nothing is certain.