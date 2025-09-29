Baltimore County Police officers found a man and woman in Timonium with fatal gunshot wounds in what authorities are investigating as an apparent murder-suicide.

Police were called to the 100 block of East Padonia Road for a reported shooting around 11 a.m. and discovered the bodies, police spokesperson Joy Lepola-Stewart said in an email.

The man’s injury appears self-inflicted, Lepola-Stewart said, though an investigation is ongoing.

There was another apparent murder-suicide in the same area, in the 200 block of East Padonia Road, in 2021.

This is a developing story.