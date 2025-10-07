Baltimore County police have charged an 18-year-old with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Kamau Xavier Campbell across from Lansdowne High School earlier this year.

Police said the suspect, Challah Haywood, was arrested early Monday. Authorities previously said a gunman targeted, shot and killed Campbell in the hours after school dismissal on March 4.

Campbell’s mother, Pricilla Jones Campbell, previously told The Banner that her son was waiting for a ride at a shopping center on Hollins Ferry Road when someone jumped out of a passing car and began shooting at him.

Campbell ran toward the school and collapsed as the gunman continued shooting. The teen was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

In the weeks following Campbell’s death, family and friends struggled to make sense of it. In previous interviews with The Banner, they described him as a skilled football player and songwriter, as well as a natural leader.

Family members called the firstborn son “Daddy,” citing his deep sense of justice and responsibility. To his autistic brother, nine years his junior, Campbell was a best friend and a fierce protector.

With dreams of pharmacy school, owning his own business, saving up for a car and visiting Miami, Campbell “would make a rainy day seem sunny,” his mother said. “He would make you laugh when you want to cry.”

“He was too kind of a kid to get murdered,” said Campbell’s father, Antonio Campbell.

Haywood was being held without bond, police said Monday.

Cayla Harris contributed to this story.