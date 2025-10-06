Police have discovered what are believed to be human skeletal remains in a vacant home in West Baltimore.

Officers found the remains after they were called to the 1800 block of Division Street shortly after 10 a.m. by workers, Baltimore Police spokesperson Lindsey Eldridge said.

The remains were taken to the medical examiner’s office to determine the person’s gender, age and cause of death.

The vacant home is located in the Upton neighborhood, sharing a block with several other vacant properties. The Shake & Bake Family Fun Center and The Y in Druid Hill are both two blocks away.

This isn’t the first time police have found skeletal remains in a vacant Baltimore home.

Last August, officers found the remains of an unidentified Black woman, aged 35 to 50, in a Sandtown-Winchester abandoned home. The Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released a sketch of the woman to help identify her.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the remains found Monday morning. They urge anyone with information to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or anonymously use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.