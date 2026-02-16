The Maryland Transportation Authority Police say a driver allegedly fired gunshots at another driver on Interstate 95 in Baltimore Sunday morning.

Police are investigating after the driver of a gray Chevrolet sedan reported being shot at while driving northbound near Hanover Street, or Exit 54. The driver said the suspected shooter was driving in a light blue passenger vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Transportation police said they are investigating and reviewing evidence.

Anyone with information or may have seen anything suspicious Sunday morning in that area should contact MDTA Police at 410-537-6700.

