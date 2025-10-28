A former Sheppard Pratt nurse has been charged with raping a minor who was being treated at the Maryland psychiatric hospital.

Michael Cabanalan, 35, was arrested on Tuesday by detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit on charges of second-degree rape and other sex offenses. The charges stem from alleged incidents that occurred while Cabanalan was employed at Sheppard Pratt as a nurse, police said.

Sheppard Pratt is a nonprofit psychiatric hospital based in Towson. The hospital, first founded by a Quaker in 1853, has over 300 locations across Maryland, treating addiction, mental health and more.

Sheppard Pratt didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cabanalan is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center. He did not yet have an attorney listed in online court records.

Detectives are asking anyone who believes they may have additional information or may have been a victim of Cabanalan to call the Police Department at 410-887-7720 or the Department of Social Services at 410-887-8463.

This is a developing story.