A stabbing at a Pikesville home Tuesday morning turned into an hourslong barricade situation, leaving two adults hospitalized and drawing a heavy police presence to the normally quiet suburb.

Police arrived at the home on the 8200 block of Arrowhead Road at 10:25 a.m. in response to a reported stabbing and found an adult male and female suffering related injuries.

A third person armed with a weapon retreated back into the house and is currently barricaded inside.

Members of the Baltimore County Police Department’s Tactical Team and Crisis Negotiation Team have been actively working to resolve the situation for hours.

Some roads are closed as police presence remains high in the area.

The two adults have been transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Arrowhead Road is in a quiet suburb. The 8200 block, in between Scotts Level and Old Court roads, is close to Winand Elementary School and Willow Glen North Park.

This article will be updated.