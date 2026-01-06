A Baltimore man who police say was driving the wrong way on Interstate 95 when he struck another vehicle head-on, killing a North Carolina couple, has been arrested and charged in the Sunday-morning crash, according to Maryland State Police.

Police said in a Monday news release that Michael Coupet, 34, of Baltimore has been charged with various offenses including four counts of vehicular manslaughter and four counts of homicide by motor vehicle while under the influence of and impaired by alcohol.

Coupet was being held without bond in the Howard County Detention Center, the news release stated.

Authorities said Coupet was driving a Toyota Sequoia the wrong way on I-95 in Howard County when it struck a Chrysler Pacifica shortly before 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

The crash killed Venkata Asha Appana, 48, and Krishna Kishore Kotikalapudi, 49, both of Marvin, North Carolina, which is south of Charlotte. Appana, the driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. Kalapudi, the front-seat passenger, was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Two other passengers of the Chrysler Pacifica, ages 16 and 21, were transported to trauma centers, police said.

The Times of India reported that Kotikalapudi was an India native who had been working as a software engineer in the United States for more than a decade. It said the injured passengers were the couple’s son and daughter.

“The family had visited Palakollu [India] just 10 days ago and celebrated the New Year in Dubai during their return journey to the US,” the Indian English-only daily reported, adding that a “pall of gloom” had descended over the city following their deaths.

The crash investigation near I-95 at Route 216 closed lanes on the interstate for more than two hours. The State Police Crash Team continues to investigate.