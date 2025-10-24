A Montgomery County Circuit Court judge Friday sentenced Markus Dowdy to 42 years in prison for the murder of Marvin Jefferson, 34, who was shot and killed at the White Oak Shopping Center on New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring in November 2023, according to a statement from the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

A jury convicted Dowdy, now 35, in February of second-degree murder, first-degree assault, the use of a firearm in a violent crime, illegal possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment, according to the statement.

A second victim was wounded in the incident, which occurred at America’s Best Wings, a carryout restaurant, and is seen in surveillance video crawling away on the sidewalk.

The video, provided by the state’s attorney’s office, shows Jefferson walking into the restaurant and approaching Dowdy, who chased him and fired multiple shots, hitting Jefferson three times and the second victim once.

Dowdy, of Silver Spring, is then seen pistol-whipping Jefferson while he was wounded on the ground outside the restaurant, where restaurant patrons and shoppers scattered after hearing the gunfire.

Dowdy “recklessly fired a handgun in a crowded shopping center in the middle of the day,” State’s Attorney John McCarthy said in a statement when the jury convicted Dowdy.

A Montgomery County Police investigation concluded that Jefferson and Dowdy had been involved in an altercation the week prior, in which Jefferson had punched Dowdy, and that the shooting was in retaliation.

Dowdy had been on probation at the time for a 2022 conviction on charges of conspiring to promote a criminal organization and illegal possession of a regulated firearm, according to the statement.